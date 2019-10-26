Join our WhatsApp Channel
Ruto reminds Uhuru of their retirement plan in birthday wish

By Hilary Kimuyu October 26th, 2019 2 min read

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday wished President Uhuru Kenyatta a 58th happy birthday saying that the head of state was not only his boss but also his friend.

In a tweet, the DP described the Head of State as an inspiration to him and wished him God’s blessings in his final term. However, in his cryptic message, the DP reminded him about their retirement plans as they age together.

It is not known what plan he was talking about.

“Happy birthday to my friend & Boss H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta. You are a great inspiration to me, Jubilee leadership and millions of Kenyans as the youngest President we’ve ever had. As we age, I look forward to what we agreed on to do when we retire. Remember? Ubarikiwe mpaka Ushangae!” read the post.

Kenyans on Twitter took the opportunity to wish him well on his birthday while political leaders were also not left out in conveying their messages of good health to Mr Kenyatta.


While aothers reminded him that all was not well.

