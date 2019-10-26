Ruto reminds Uhuru of their retirement plan in birthday wish

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday wished President Uhuru Kenyatta a 58th happy birthday saying that the head of state was not only his boss but also his friend.

In a tweet, the DP described the Head of State as an inspiration to him and wished him God’s blessings in his final term. However, in his cryptic message, the DP reminded him about their retirement plans as they age together.

It is not known what plan he was talking about.

“Happy birthday to my friend & Boss H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta. You are a great inspiration to me, Jubilee leadership and millions of Kenyans as the youngest President we’ve ever had. As we age, I look forward to what we agreed on to do when we retire. Remember? Ubarikiwe mpaka Ushangae!” read the post.

GREAT INSPIRATION

Happy birthday to my friend & Boss H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta. You are a great inspiration to me, Jubilee leadership and millions of Kenyans as the youngest President we’ve ever had. As we age, I look forward to what we agreed on to do when we retire. Remember? Ubarikiwe mpaka Ushangae! — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 26, 2019



Kenyans on Twitter took the opportunity to wish him well on his birthday while political leaders were also not left out in conveying their messages of good health to Mr Kenyatta.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Excellency, President Uhuru Kenyatta. Thank you for your service and dedication to our Country. I wish you continued strength as you work to advance the interests of Kenyans.#HappyBirthdayMrPresident pic.twitter.com/PZSZWjfHZB — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) October 26, 2019

Happy 58th birthday to you Mr. President. It’s my singular honor and privilege to serve under your leadership. I wish you a very long life full of joy and God’s blessings. pic.twitter.com/b4Z2899JsW — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) October 26, 2019

Love, peace and happiness forever Mr President! May God bless you with many more years filled with good health and wisdom. Continue uniting us, we love you!#HappyBirthdayMrPresident Photo courtesy: pic.twitter.com/YP22vUYL9e — Digital Resident 🇰🇪 (@MaithyaKE) October 26, 2019

Happy birthday to the Commander in chief himself H.E Uhuru Kenyatta. May you live long Mr President #HappyBirthdayMrPresident — GËÑÈŘÄĹÎ 🇰🇪 (@ItsKiprotich1) October 26, 2019



While aothers reminded him that all was not well.

Even as you turn 58 years we as a nation wish you #HappyBirthdayMrPresident , but am not satisfied with your work in as a leader,a lot of things are not right especially in your second term in office @StateHouseKenya pic.twitter.com/p4jFEjGXHG — Brian kosgei™ (@Kosgei_rayan) October 26, 2019

Happy Bday mrPresident,as a mundu wa Nyumba i have nothing to smile about.R u worried about tea and coffee farmers, increased unemployment,lack of basic needs to Kenyans. I know u’r n’t cos it doesn’t affect u’r familyDynasty but nothing last Forever.

#HappyBirthdayMrPresident pic.twitter.com/Far2Pi0VlX — SON Of KANGEMA (@denno_denni) October 26, 2019