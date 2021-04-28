Ruto, Raila among those who have mourned veteran journalist Philip Ochieng





Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are among Kenyans who have mourned veteran editor and long serving Nation fifth columnist Philip Ochieng.

The 83-year-old died at his home in Awendo, Migori county on Tuesday evening.

In his message of condolence, the DP termed the late Ochieng’ as a committed journalist.

“Philip Ochieng’ was a consummate, no-nonsense and committed journalist whose depth of knowledge and understanding of issues was exceptional,” Ruto tweeted.

Odinga, on his part, eulogised Ochieng as a legendary columnist with an unmatched prowess in the English language.

“Kenya has lost in the passing of Philip Ochieng, a veteran journalist and legendary columnist with an unmatched prowess of the English language. Through the power of the pen, Philip spoke to the most powerful and moved the society into action,” he tweeted.

According to Ochieng’s daughter Lucy Adhiambo, her father succumbed to pneumonia and other complications associated with old age.

He had been admitted at the Ombo mission hospital and had been discharged last week before his condition worsened leading to his death on Tuesday.

He is survived by four daughters and a son. His wife passed away a few years ago.

Ochieng, known from his mastery of the literary word, had retired from the Nation Media Group where he worked for several years, publishing a weekly column in the Sunday Nation.

And even after his retirement from the Nation Media Group, Ochieng kept watch of the use of grammar, with his Mark My Word column that was published every Sunday.

Here are more messages of condolences to the family and friends of Ochieng’.

Just learnt from Philip Ochieng's daughter that the great man, veteran journalist, author, wordsmith, and pan-Africanist died an hour ago. May his soul rest in peace #RipPhilipOchieng pic.twitter.com/p7Hvq5yfRD — Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) April 27, 2021

Philip Ochieng wrote big words,So one day, some people complained about his language on the Sunday column and he had a legendary response – buy a dictionary, if you cannot understand. Asante @OliverMathenge for pointing me to his book. I will buy one kesho. Salute Sir! pic.twitter.com/OB5ciXGfOx — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) April 27, 2021

Rest in peace Philip Ochieng. You trained me to love journalism when I was still at the university. You mentored many of us. You gave me two books; Kenyatta Succession and I Accuse the Press. You were an avid reader and loved good stories. Rest Mzee. pic.twitter.com/y363llIiNm — John Kamau (@johnKamau1) April 27, 2021

Oh no! Rest in peace Philip Ochieng. Former Sunday Nation columnist had died. He was my "work Dad" at my very first real job at Camerapix when I was barely out of school 💔 pic.twitter.com/rd8JQwefJH — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) April 27, 2021

A giant of African journalism has rested.The legendary Philip Ochieng was a truly great & gifted journalist & writer. He was well-read, well-rounded, and an inspiration & mentor to many. His trailblazing & razor sharp columns spoke truth to power. He will be greatly missed. RIP pic.twitter.com/FOkour0HmJ — Yusuf Hassan (@MPyusufhassan) April 27, 2021