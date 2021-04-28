Join our Telegram Channel
Ruto, Raila among those who have mourned veteran journalist Philip Ochieng

By Amina Wako April 28th, 2021 2 min read

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are among Kenyans who have mourned veteran editor and long serving Nation fifth columnist Philip Ochieng.

The 83-year-old died at his home in Awendo, Migori county  on Tuesday evening.

In his message of condolence, the DP termed the late Ochieng’ as a committed journalist.

“Philip Ochieng’ was a consummate, no-nonsense and committed journalist whose depth of knowledge and understanding of issues was exceptional,” Ruto tweeted.

Odinga, on his part, eulogised Ochieng as a legendary columnist with an unmatched prowess in the English language.

“Kenya has lost in the passing of Philip Ochieng, a veteran journalist and legendary columnist with an unmatched prowess of the English language. Through the power of the pen, Philip spoke to the most powerful and moved the society into action,” he tweeted.

According to Ochieng’s daughter Lucy Adhiambo, her father succumbed to pneumonia and other complications associated with old age.

He had been admitted at the Ombo mission hospital and had been discharged last week before his condition worsened leading to his death on Tuesday.

He is survived by four daughters and a son. His wife passed away a few years ago.

Ochieng, known from his mastery of the literary word, had retired from the Nation Media Group where he worked for several years, publishing a weekly column in the Sunday Nation.

And even after his retirement from the Nation Media Group, Ochieng kept watch of the use of grammar, with his Mark My Word column that was published every Sunday.

Here are more messages of condolences to the family and friends of Ochieng’.

 

Philip Ochieng, famous editor, fifth columnist, dies aged 83