Ruto, Mutua send condolences to Dr Mogusu family but Kenyans not amused

By Amina Wako December 8th, 2020 2 min read

Condolences messages by Deputy President William Ruto and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua to the family of late Dr Stephen Mogusu, who died from Covid-19, was not well received by a section of Kenyans.

Dr Mogusu, who had reportedly not received his salary for five months and had no health insurance, succumbed to complications related to Covid-19.

Doctor Mogusu’s is just the latest death of a health worker in the frontline of the fight against the deadly virus.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, health workers in Kenya have been complaining of being exposed to the virus due to inadequate personal protective gears and poor working conditions.

As of November 4, Kenya had lost 32 medical workers to the virus, with 10 of them succumbing to the disease within two weeks.

In his message of condolences, the DP said the country must deploy all its energies and resources to protect its healthcare workers.

“His death, and that of other healthcare workers, is a demonstration that we must deploy all our energies and resources to protect and save our heroes at the frontline from this pandemic at this particular time. Kenyans too must be protected from this ravage,” Ruto tweeted.

But a section of Kenyans only bashed him telling him to walk the talk.

 

 

 

The youthful doctor had been serving in Machakos County under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pilot programme.

In a statement, Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) disclosed that Dr Mogusu did not have insurance and his young family was left without compensation.

In his condolence message to the doctor’s family, Dr Mutua blamed the national government for his death, saying those employed by Machakos County did not face similar problems.

“Improper that his employer, the National Govt, had not paid him for months. Drs employed by my Govt have NO salary arrears, receive allowances & ALL have insurance cover,” Mutua tweeted.

But Kenyans on social media could hear none of it.

 

