Ruth Matete’s father finally opens up on daughter’s tribulations





Gospel singer Ruth Matete’s father Abel Amunga says the one time he was most hurt was when Kenyans on social media portrayed his daughter in bad light following her husband’s death.

The actor, who was speaking during an interview with Massawe Japanni on Radio Jambo, said his daughter’s problem started immediately she came into limelight.

Ms Matete in 2012 won the Tusker Project Fame (TPF) 5 thrusting her into the celebrity world.

“She was accused of killing her husband, that really bothered me because it was people close to her and her husband who were spreading the rumors,” Amunga said.

Matete lost her husband Beloved John Apewajoye from injuries he sustained during a gas explosion accident at their home in April 2020.

Immediately after his son-in-law’s death, a close family to the couple came out to accuse the singer of allegedly having a hand in her husband’s death.

He shared a video that highlighted the couple’s troubled marriage alleging that Matete was violent towards her husband and had reportedly stabbed him.

But according to Amunga, the video was a normal argument between couples and that the video was taken even before their wedding.

“He stayed with them before the wedding happened. During his stay with them, Ruth and her late husband, like any marriage, had some normal arguments in the house and that is when he recorded all that and kept it to himself. If he knew my daughter was abusive like he alleged, he would have made sure the wedding did not happen. He was in the wedding and danced with them, but I do not know what his intentions were by releasing that video after Ruth’s husband died,” he said.

On his son-in-law’s death, Mr Amunga said her daughter was the first to be informed of the death of her husband at Kenyatta National Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

“Because I have blood pressure, my daughter did not share the information with me first. She just called and asked me to meet her at the hospital where she wanted help in filling paper work at the hospital. I got there and found her crying, and I immediately knew he was no more,” he added.