Ruiru residents marooned after heavy downpour – PHOTOS

Tens of residents were on Satuday morning left stranded after their houses were marooned by floodwaters at Membley in Ruiru.

Residents who spoke to Nairobi News said that the floods were as a result of heavy rains.

The residents said that they spent the better part of Saturday morning driving the waters out of their houses.

“It is terrible and we cannot even leave our homes because the roads are inaccessible. Something should be done before matters worsen,” said Janet Kimani, a local.

SIMILAR EXPERIENCE

Another resident Ibrahim Mutai said that his sitting room and bedroom were flooded and that he was forced to move valuable items to a corner within the house.

He wondered why the County government did not fully address the matter last year when they underwent a similar experience.

“It was worse and we thought the government would do something but officials disappeared with the rains and we remained with our unsolved problems,” Mr Mutai lamented.

This comes just days after the meteorological department warned of heavy rains across the country.

In November and December 2019, a dam in the area linked to an influential family burst its banks and caused havoc in Ruiru.

Residents then said that they had engaged the management of the dam before the incident but they were ignored.