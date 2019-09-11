Row over Mugabe’s final resting place

There appears to be a row between the government and the family of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe as to where the deceased leader should be laid to rest.

Mugabe died last week at a Hong Kong hospital at the age of 95 and his remains are expected in Harare on Wednesday ahead of his burial over the weekend.

According to media reports in Zimbabwe, some of his relatives want him to be buried in his rural homestead in the village of Kutama in Mashonaland West province, about 80km west of the country’s capital.

But most of Zimbabwe’s national heroes who fought against the minority white minority are buried at the Heroes Acre shrine in Harare.

This as the standard in Zimbabwe, although Mugabe’s has explained that the former head of state never forgave those who ousted him.

“He died a very bitter man. Imagine those people that are guarding you that you trusted the most turn against you. They have dented his legacy, it was not an easy thing,” a family spokesperson said.

Mugabe was forced to resign after he was put under house arrest by the military which also took over the government.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who served as Mugabe vice-president, is expected to attend the burial.