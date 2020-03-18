Robbery suspects put in police cells over uncertainty on isolation space in prisons

Two armed robbery suspects will remain in police custody after a Makadara court postponed their plea-taking because of uncertainty on whether there is adequate isolation space in prisons required for control of coronavirus spread.

Victor Kioko and Mutisya Ngui will be remanded at the Huruma police station where they have been in custody, until Thursday when the court will get confirmation about detention space in the Nairobi Area Remand and Allocation Prison prisons. They will thereafter take plea.

They were to be charged with robbing Muthini Wambua of a wallet and Sh 3,500 in Huruma on Sunday.

They have denied the charges which had been read out to the.

Ngui said he was in police custody when the incident happened and could not have participated in it.

But senior resident magistrate Lewis Gatheru told the two that he will not enter their plea because there is a challenge of isolation of inmates in prisons as a way of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Gatheru said it would be better for the two to remain in Huruma police station where they have been in custody until there is confirmation over their isolation in prison.