Nairobi News

Robbery suspect who injured victim after finding him with just Sh50 charged

By Joseph Ndunda October 23rd, 2019 1 min read

A suspected robber who injured his victim after he found just Sh50 in his pockets was on Tuesday charged before a Makadara Law Courts with inflicting serious injuries.

Kelvin Nyambera Akama was charged with causing grievous harms to Leonard Okochi Omina in Kamulu area of Njiru Sub County in Nairobi on October 21.

Omina was heading home with a friend only identified as Kizito at around 8pm when they were accosted by Akama along a footpath.

The suspect demanded money violently and Kizito gave Sh50 which is all he had. Akama picked it unwillingly claiming it was too little.

Akama then allegedly hit Kizito with a wooden bar sending him sprawling on the ground.

The suspected is accused of striking Omina several times with the timber as he attempted to rescue his friend.

The two were rescued by members of public who caught the suspect in the act.

Akama denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was freed on a bond of Sh200,000 with two sureties of similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

