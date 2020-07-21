Robbery suspect rescued from lynch mob detained for 4 days





Police are holding a robbery suspect rescued from a lynch mob that cornered him during a door-to-door robbery in Shaurimoyo, Nairobi on Sunday.

Emmanuel Andai survived death by a whisker after police arrived before he was killed on July 19.

And detective corporal Francis Wachira of Directorate of Criminal Investigations [DCI] Shaurimoyo offices obtained orders from Makadara law courts to detain him until Friday to conclude investigations.

Wachira said officers from Shaurimoyo police station on patrol responded to distress calls made by the residents during the robberies.

“Officers who were on patrol responded and pursued the robbers and managed to gun down one suspect and recovered a homemade pistol while members of public subjected the respondent [ Andai] into mob injustice,” Wachira stated.

He said Andai was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital for treatment but developed more complications hours after he was discharged prompting police to return him to the hospital for more treatment.

Wachira said police officers had been informed of four men publicly robbing residents of household items from one house to the next while armed with pistols.

A number of residents had been robbed of gas cylinders and mobile phones before police intervened and some of the stolen items were recovered.

Two of the residents have already been identified and are listed as complainants and witnesses in the case.

“Those who subjected the respondent [Andai] to the mob injustice are not the complainants and there is need for an identification parade to prove if he was among the robbers,” Cpl. Wachira said.

Senior principal magistrate Merrissa Opondo granted the orders.