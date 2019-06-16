Robbers steal Sh1.5m after digging tunnel into bank’s strongroom





A gang of robbers on Saturday night made away with Sh1.5 million after they dug a tunnel into a bank in Kitui.

The incident happened at Financial Services Association (FSA) bank located in Itoleka, Kitui.

According to Kitui East Deputy OCPD Edward Legei, the bank’s night guard discovered the hole and then informed the police on Sunday morning.

ARRESTED

“He told our officers that as he was patrolling the bank, he saw a tunnel and suspected something could have gone wrong and reported the matter to us,” Legei said.

According to the police, the safe inside the bank and lockers had been broken into.

The police recovered the equipment used in digging the tunnel at the scene.

The security officer has since been arrested and he is helping the police with investigations.

TUNNEL

The robbery is similar to an incident in November of 2017, when robbers stole Sh 50 million from KCB’s Thika branch after digging their way in through an underground tunnel.

The suspects dug a 30-metre-long tunnel into the bank’s strongroom.

According to officers the tunnel was dug from inside a stall opposite the Thika Divisional Police headquarters, where the alleged criminals had been running a bookshop.