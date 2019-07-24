‘Ridiculous’ tweet wins KRA rare praises from Kenyans

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has left the online community amused by a rather ridiculous tweet.

While one would expect KRA’s Twitter handle to engage its followers purely on matters taxation, that wasn’t the case for this particular tweet, which advised the youth to stay away from drugs.

“Vijana tuache Mihadarati,” the tweet read.

Juu ya hii tweet, i gonna pay tax! — Wex (@Wexas_) July 23, 2019

Whoever JM is aongezewe mshahara — The Real Wanjiku (@RealWanjikuKE) July 23, 2019

The corporate culture some institutions are employing nowadays is hilarious….niongeze volume ama pic.twitter.com/Zz0ud8nHGQ — Ngosha Don (@ngaredancan) July 24, 2019

huyu aanze kupunzuga kabla aiwache kwanza. smh — Bryan Bruno (@bryan_mwaangi) July 24, 2019

umemaanisha kupangusa kabla aiwashe? ^JM — KRA Care (@KRACare) July 24, 2019

The administrator, who posted the tweet, went ahead to sign their name using the initials JM.

As expected Kenyans on Twitter could only see the light side of the tweet.

This is not the first time KRA has sent out an ‘alarmist’ message to the public.

In December 2017 sent out a Christmas message through email that reads, “Dear Taxpayer, Season’s Greetings.”

This put netizen on a panic with some dreading to open the emails for fear of the unknown.