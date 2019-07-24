Join our WhatsApp Channel
‘Ridiculous’ tweet wins KRA rare praises from Kenyans

By Sylvania Ambani July 24th, 2019 1 min read

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has left the online community amused by a rather ridiculous tweet.

While one would expect KRA’s Twitter handle to engage its followers purely on matters taxation, that wasn’t the case for this particular tweet, which advised the youth to stay away from drugs.

“Vijana tuache Mihadarati,” the tweet read.

The administrator, who posted the tweet, went ahead to sign their name using the initials JM.

As expected Kenyans on Twitter could only see the light side of the tweet.

This is not the first time KRA has sent out an ‘alarmist’ message to the public.

In December 2017 sent out a Christmas message through email that reads, “Dear Taxpayer, Season’s Greetings.”

This put netizen on a panic with some dreading to open the emails for fear of the unknown.

