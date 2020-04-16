Riara University fraternity mourns Ken Walibora

Riara University Vice Chancellor Prof Robert Gateru has led the institution in mourning celebrated writer Prof Ken Walibora.

Gateru said the University fraternity has learned with profound shock and heartfelt sorrow the passing on of Walibora in a road accident on Friday April 10, 2020.

Until his death, Walibora was the Director of the Global and Language Studies (GLAS) Centre at Riara University.

He was also a lecturer at Riara University’s School of International Relations and Diplomacy.

Gateru said Mwalimu Ken, as was fondly referred to, is a renowned author of many books written in his favourite language, Kiswahili.

“The Riara University community will greatly miss our dear Mwalimu and we commit to ensure that the work he had started in the Global and Language Studies Centre and other initiatives will come to fruition,”Gateru said.

Some of Walibora’s titles include Nasikia Sauti ya Mama, Upande Mwingine, Kidagaa Kimemwozea, Ndoto ya Amerika among many others.

PROLIFIC AUTHOR

However, it was his book Siku Njema, published in 1996, that endeared Walibora to the hearts of readers across the globe casting him into the limelight.

The book has been translated to many other languages and went ahead to be studied as a set book in Kenyan secondary schools.

The university don also described Walibora as a prolific poet who had a keen interest in prison narratives which culminated in his published work: Narrating Prison Experience: Human Rights, Self, Society and Political Incarceration in Africa (2014).

Gateru said Walibora will be remembered as a person full of life, who served with humility.

“He showed respect to all irrespective of status. He was dearly loved and greatly admired by both his students and his colleagues. His teaching and research work has been outstanding,” ,”Gateru said.

Walibora previously worked with Nation Media Group in various capacities including as a news anchor and was a columnist with Taifa Leo until his death.