Reveller denies damaging pub counter after he was asked to pay for beer

A man who allegedly damaged a pub’s counter after he was asked to pay for his beer was charged before a Makadara law court with malicious damage to property.

Zack Omolo was accused of breaking the counter and iron sheets fence at a club belonging to Caroline Akinyi.

Omolo had been told to pay his bill at around 9:45pm by a waitress at the pub when he became rowdy and started causing the alleged damage.

Akinyi was called in and found the items broken and reported to police. Omolo denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji. He was freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case will be heard from March 16.