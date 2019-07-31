Revealed: When a ‘broke’ Museveni asked for five months salary advance

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni seemed to have been staring at some serious financial challenges back in 2016, so much so that he requested for an equivalent of his five months salary advance.

Uganda’s Daily Monitor has reported that the request was made public during Tuesday’s meeting between State House officials and the Public Accounts Committee.

ADVANCE

The request for advance came soon after the 2016 general elections which Museveni won with a 61 percent margin to retain the presidential seat.

The committee is scrutinizing queries raised by the Auditor General in his report for the financial year ending June 2018.

Yunus Akande, a secretary in the office of the President, said Museveni asked for salary advance prompting them to seek a supplementary budget from which they funded the UGX19 million (about Sh535,000).

BENEFITS

Museveni reportedly earns a monthly basic salary of UGX3.6 million (about Sh101,000) although he enjoys several other benefits and allowances.

The presidential request has however raised eyebrows with Maruzi County MP Maxwell Akora wondering if public servants can be granted advances and if an advance that goes as far as five months is acceptable.