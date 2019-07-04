Revealed: Uhuru visited Collymore to bid him farewell days to death – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta paid a visit to former Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore at his Nairobi home to bid him farewell a week before he died, it has emerged.

The president’s visit was prompted by doctors’ prediction that Collymore would not live long enough in his long battle with cancer.

Details of President Kenyatta’s visit emerged during Jeff Koinange’s JK Live show in which friends were invited to pay tribute to Collymore.

Collymore had hosted his ‘boys club’ for dinner last Tuesday to share the news of his impending death.

The ‘boys club’ is made up of businessman Ally Khan Satchu, Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo, politician Peter Kenneth, Citizen TV News Anchor Jeff Koinange, Scangroup CEO Bharat Thakrar, British High Commissioner Nic Hailey, Kenya Commercial Bank CEO Joshua Oigara and MD standard chartered bank Lagos Lamin Manjang.

According to Jeff Koinange, President Kenyatta visited Collymore at his home last week Monday and spent close to one hour with his family.

CONDOLE WITH WIDOW

The president returned to Collymore’s home a week later after he learnt of his death to condole the widow and family.

During Wednesday’s JK Live show, the ‘Boys club’ shared how Collymore broke the news to them during their usual Tuesday dinner date.

“Guys I only have a couple of weeks to live, maybe three or four. This thing is not working I have ran out of option” Peter Kenneth said quoting Collymore.

Seeing the shock and sadness on his friends faces, Collymore went on to ask them not to grieve.

“Please don’t grieve, I am the one dying not you guys,” added Kenneth quoting Collymore.

According to his ‘boys’, Collymore did not want to seek further medical treatment despite friends urging him to look for doctors across the world.

“We tried to see what we can do… Like (offer) other alternatives and one was in Australia, one was in Germany. We sent Bob some text messages, saying could we give you a doctor’s contact?”

“And when he didn’t respond and we met on Saturday I told him I knew you have made up your mind, he was ready to go,”

“He didn’t want to go out of Kenya then something happens there, he preferred to be with his family in the house for any eventuality, he was very focused and clear about that,” said Kenneth.

Collymore died on Monday morning at his home after a long battle with cancer.