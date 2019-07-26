Revealed: Nigerian journalist who can’t visit ‘unsafe’ Nairobi was deported from Canada

A Nigerian journalist who has angered Kenyans after claiming she had cancelled her trip to Nairobi because it was unsafe was deported from Canada in 2012, Nairobi News can reveal.

A report in The Globe and Mail, a leading newspaper in Canada, reveals that Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, who claimed to be victims-rights advocate, was deported to Nigeria in August 2012 “after a lengthy battle with immigration officials over her status in Canada”.

The report says Ms Omololu-Olunloyo was a “polarizing figure in many of the Toronto communities in which she worked”. She worked with police to solve crimes in Canada through “snitching”, which discouraged in most crime-prone neighbourhoods.

JUMPED BAIL

“Some bereaved family members praised her efforts to bring attention to a loved one’s death, while others viewed her as a self-promoter, thrusting herself into the spotlight to speak on their behalf,” the report.

Trouble for her started when the Toronto Star reported that Ms Omololu-Olunloyo, who had lived in America before, was wanted in the state of Georgia for jumping bail and violating probation.

A Canadian police constable then reported her legal battles to officials in Canada and Georgia. “I left it in their hands,” he told The Globe and Mail.

“My work is done in Canada, now to move on.”

She was promptly deported to Nigeria.

“I was deported and it was a shame on the immigration system,” she wrote in an online message to The Globe and Mail back then.

CANCELLED TRIP

This week, Kenyans were introduced to her arrogance when she claimed that she was cancelling her trip to Nairobi because of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia made it too risky to visit.

She was supposedly invited to attend the African Women in Media event that kicked off in Nairobi today and will run until Saturday.

She cited the recent bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia where six people were killed in a suicide attack on a government building.

“Kenyan fans, I will no longer be attending #AWiM19 African Women in Media due to a SECURITY THREAT as a result of the Al-Shabab bomb attack today in the Mogadishu Mayor’s office. I will not be in #Nairobi tomorrow. Al-Shabab terrorists often operate in Kenya,” she posted.