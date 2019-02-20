Revealed: Malia Obama’s dislike for President Trump

Former US President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle and daughters Sasha (left) and Malia (right) wave to supporters on election night November 6, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP PHOTO

Former US President Barack Obama’s firstborn daughter Malia Obama operated a secret Facebook account from which she confessed her dislike for President Donald Trump, the Daily Mail has reported.

The 20-year-old described President Trump as ‘evil’ on the secret social media platform where she also exchanges messages with friends including Joe Biden’s daughter.

Biden served as Obama’s Vice President.

‘EVIL TRUMP’

The Facebook page operates under a pseudonym and does not appear to have been publicly updated since 2017.

Its cover photograph is of a row pink post-it notes which read: ‘Donald Trump is President’, ‘This is not normal’, ‘Donald Trump is evil’, and ‘Don’t be Complacent’.

Among the comments written beneath the photograph is one by Biden’s 20-year old granddaughter Finnegan.

“Never saw this. I like it,” she said.

TEENAGE YEARS

It is not clear whose home the post-its are featured in. Malia moved into freshman dorms in August 2017, a few months after she posted it on her profile. She currently is a student at Harvard University.

She has been living in New York City in the months beforehand while interning at The Weinstein Company.

Separately, the Facebook page offers a rare glimpse into the former first daughter’s remarkably typical teenage years.

In photo albums, Malia is shown relaxing on lakeside vacations and posing up a storm with her friends. Trump replaced Obama as US President in January 2017.