Retired prisons boss arrested while hosting late night party in his bar

A former Prison Commandant is among 11 people expected at Mutomo Law Courts today to face charges of contravening government curfew orders.

Mr Daniel Ndambuki Mutua, the immediate former commandant of the Kenya Prisons Training College was busted by police at a bar in Mutomo market while drinking on Friday night.

NIGHT PARTY

Mr Mutua allegedly hosted an illegal night party contrary to social distancing and the dusk to dawn curfew regulations imposed by the government to curb the spread of corona virus.

The Nation established that the former prison warder owns the bar in which the party was hosted.

According to Mutomo sub county police commander Martin Sagalla, the ex-prison warder, who retired from prison service last year, was in the company of 10 of his friends at the time of his arrest.

CURFEW ORDERS

“The 11 people were arrested while holed at a bar christened Meeting Point in Mutomo market by officers on patrol whose attention were drawn by their noises” Mr Sagalla said.

He said the presidential curfew orders and social distancing rules are applicable to all Kenyans irrespective of their social standing and that police will firmly enforce the law without fear or favour.

The police boss said Mr Mutua and the suspects were released on cash bail on Saturday morning after undergoing basic medical examination but will be charged in court on Monday morning.