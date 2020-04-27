Restaurants allowed to reopen, but no serving buffets

In a move that could signal the gradual return to normal life, the government on Monday ordered the reopening of restaurants in public places but under specific strict conditions.

In his daily brief to the nation on the status of the coronavirus, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also allowed the sale of alcohol alongside meals in restaurants, although no buffets will be served.

But Kagwe maintained that an earlier order for the closure of bars and entertainment joints will remain in force.

“The National Emergency Response has approved the reopening of restaurants between 5am to 4pm each day. Diners must maintain a distance of four (each) per 10 square metres. Alcohol will only be served with a meal or at most 30 minutes after serving a meal. There shall be no self service or buffets. Restaurants should ensure the quality and safety food,” said Kagwe.

This decision could also bring a smile to the faces of thousands of Kenyans who have been earning a living in the catering industry.