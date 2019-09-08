Residents of city slum forced to spend sleepless night as two rival gangs clash

Police are investigating a security incident where residents of a Nairobi slum spent their Saturday night in terror following a violent clash between two rival gangs.

The violence erupted after two girls from one group were allegedly stabbed and injured by members of the rival gang.

Dozens of youths, accompanied by women, moved from Kambi Moto area in Mukuru-Kaiyaba slum located in Landi Mawe ward, Starehe Sub-County towards Crescent and Bundalangi areas in the same slum baying for blood of the attackers.

“Wielding pangas, metal bars and other crude weapons, they woke up residents demanding to be shown alleged individuals who they believed were hiding in the clusters,” a Nyumba Kumi member identified told the Nation.

The gang struck between 2:30am and 3:30am and vowed to go to Mukuru-Shimo La Tewa slum in an effort to flash out the assailants who they claimed stabbed the two girls with knives.

Our source said the groups have had differences over some of their girls amid counter-accusations of crime in the area.