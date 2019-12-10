Rescue operation at collapsed building in Tassia comes to an end

Rescue efforts at the site of the collapsed six-storey building in Tassia estate, Nairobi have come to an end despite concerns of people still missing.

The four-day operation conducted by the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Disaster Management Unit and the Kenya Red Cross once again shed light on the bad state of residential buildings in the city.

CONFIRMED DEAD

Some 10 people, including four children, were confirmed dead while another six are nursing serious injuries at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Deputy County Commissioner James Wanyoike, who has been coordinating the rescue operations, had earlier said 35 people were pulled from the rubble.

The cause of the building collapsing has not been established.

Some locals say the ground floor was the first to crumble.

TRAPPED

The building, according to tenants and locals, had 57 rental units though some were not occupied.

Occupants of neighbouring houses have been told to leave.

Local elder David Kahuha said those who were feared trapped in the building have been accounted for.

“I have not received any reports about missing people. Of the 46 people we found, ten were dead, six are at KNH and 21 with minor injuries are at Tassia Catholic Church,” Mr Kahuha said.