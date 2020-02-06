Requiem mass to be held on Friday for 14 pupils who died in Kakamega stampede

A requiem mass will be held on Friday for the 14 pupils of Kakamega Primary School who died in a tragic incident on Monday.

The mass will take place at Bukhungu Stadium from 10am. The bodies will then be released to the families for burial preparations.

The national government in collaboration with the Kakamega county government will cater for all expenses of the burial of the pupils.

Police are still conducting investigations to find the root cause of the stampede that left 14 pupils dead and 39 others seriously injured.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, who visited the school on Tuesday, ordered the temporary closure of the school to allow for investigations.

However, Prof Magoha ruled out any foul play, praising the school and the teachers for their hard work and good performance.