Reprieve for ‘private investigator’ Jane Mugo as court grants her Sh200k bail

Jane Wawira Mugo, the private investigator who has been on the police’s wanted list, on Wednesday appeared before a Nairobi court and ordered to deposit a cash bail of Sh200,000 for her release.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) had initially indicated that Ms Mugo was wanted for “various criminal activities, including robbery with violence, impersonation and threatening to kill.”

However, when she appeared in court Ms Mugo only faced the latter charge of “threatening to kill.”

Ms Mugo’s appearance in court came after she alleged that her life was in danger.

In a TV interview on Tuesday, Ms Mugo blamed the DCI of witch hunt for describing her as a ‘serial criminal’.

A warrant of arrest was issued last week and on Friday, through her lawyer, Ms Mugo said that she was ready to appear in court, but disputed allegations that she has been on the run.

“I will go to face them in court on Wednesday. They refused (to) receive orders saying they are not handling my case,” she posted on social media.

The warrant of arrest was issued after she failed to attend a court session on September 10, 2019 at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

The DCI had requested the public to forward information that could lead to the immediate arrest of Ms Mugo, but Nairobi Principal Magistrate Francis Andayi lifted the order on Friday.