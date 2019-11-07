Report blames pilot, first officer for FlySax accident that killed 10

Captain Barbara Wangechi Kamau and her first officer Jean Mureithi have been blamed for the FlySax aircraft accident in Aberdares in June last year.

This is contained in investigation report that was released on Wednesday by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, which blamed the two for professional negligence and poor communication that led to the crash.

“The crew failed to properly prepare for the flight and made a decision to fly despite the unfavorable weather condition and the pilot failed to act on a warning sent by the terrain avoidance and warning system alerting them of a potential hazardous terrain situation,” read the report in parts.

The flight, operated by East African Safari Air Express, was enroute to Nairobi from Kitale when it crashed in the Aberdare killing eight passengers and two crew members.

BEFORE THE CRASH

The report also says the crew failed to act on a warning right before the crash.

Mr Macharia also noted there was no pre or post impacted fire as there was no signal from the emergency located transmitter as the antenna had broken off due to impact.

Days after the crash, National Assembly Transport and Public Works Committee, was told that FlySax requested the Air Traffic Control tower in Eldoret to change the route, but even with the pilot being cleared to fly at 13,000 feet above sea level, she chose to retain the initial flight height at 11,000 feet.

This was according to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director General Gilbert Kibe who was being questioned by the committee members.

The members had wanted to find out why the plane was diverted from landing at Wilson Airport to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) without the pilot being told to change the altitude.