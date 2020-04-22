Reopening of part of Thika Superhighway falls behind schedule

Motorists along Thika Superhighway have continued to experience endless traffic due to the partial closure of the busy road by Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

The authority in February said that sections of the road would be closed until mid-April.

FOOTBRIDGE

The closure was to pave way for the completion of footbridge at the Survey of Kenya – just before the junction to the Kenya School of Monetary Studies and at the Garden City until Monday, April 13, 2020, which is yet to happen.

Motorists have been left with only a single inner lane with some being diverted to the motorcycle and bicycle lanes to enable the contractor do his work which according to KeNHA should be completed by May.

The busy section is a crucial link to Mathare slums, the National Youth Service engineering school, the Kenya School of Monetary Studies, and De La Rue money printing premises.

The outer lanes (service lanes) were closed to traffic in February as the Authority requested motorists to exercise caution when approaching the two sections during the day and at night.

The Thika Superhighway is one of Kenya’s busiest roads linking Nairobi to key agricultural counties in Central Kenya, and to Eastern and Northeastern regions.

CONSTRUCTION

Fourway Construction Limited has been contracted to construct the Survey of Kenya and Garden City footbridges at a cost of Sh390 million.

The ongoing construction of four footbridges along Thika Highway, which will cost tax payers a whopping Sh820 million, began almost two years ago.

Interways Works Limited have been contracted to install the Witeithie and Mang’u footbridges at a cost of Sh430 million.

KeNHA has previously blamed the delay on a slow pre-export inspection of the importation of the Chinese-built footbridges.

The construction of the bridges started in May 2018.

Thika Superhighway is fitted with 18 footbridges, with 10 more designed but yet to be erected due to lack of funds.