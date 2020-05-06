Refigah donates his wife’s sleek car for charity work in Kibra slums

Veteran music producer Yusufu Noah, better known as Refigah, has donated his wife’s surprise gift car, to his newly launched initiative Simama na Kibra that aims at feeding Kibra slum dwellers.

The founder of Grandpa Records and Grandpa Suits, on Tuesday handed over the Mercedes Benz 250 worth Sh2.6 million to the Simama na Kibra initiative Committee.

RAISING FUNDS

Speaking to Nairobi News, Refigah said his decision was informed by the need to help raise money that will go a long way in feeding the targeted 4,300 families living in the Kibra informal settlement during this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know how this will turn when my wife finds out that I donated her dream car towards this course. I hope I will be able to handle it, she can have mine if it gets messy. Some of us are blessed and it’s good if we share the little we got with the less privileged and this is why I’m doing this” Refigah said.

Refigah, says the brand new car cost him Sh2.6 million but will be disposed to any willing buyer at Sh2.4 million with instalments accepted and the funds channelled towards the initiative.

The music producer who in January 2019 said he will be quitting music by the end of that year after 17 years to focus in farming and business, is said to be harbouring political ambitions come 2022.

OTHER INITIATIVES

However, he insists his initiative is all about helping the less privileged in the community.

“I was born and raised in Kibra, I understand the life there. Just for the records, I have been running other initiative and programs in Kibra. I’ve been running sports programs in partnership with Mentivity Organization from UK and Crystal Palace Football Academy and I have also supported various youth programs in the area,” he said.

Simama na Kibra initiative, which has been in existence for close to two weeks now, has so far raised close to a half a million shillings from the public and is calling for more support through M-Pesa paybill no 891300.

So far the initiative has donated food stuff to 98 families living in Kibra.