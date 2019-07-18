RedAlert: Six meat samples in Nairobi test positive for toxic levels of chemical

A random survey conducted on the safety of meat sold in the capital city has proved suspicions that traders are using toxic preservatives to prolong the shelf life of the product.

The survey by the Ministry of Health and Nairobi county found that six out of 40 samples collected tested positive to the preservative Sodium Metabisulfite which is harmful in large doses.

The samples were collected on Monday

Health Secretary Sicily Kariuki said action has been taken against retailers found selling the toxic meat products.

In a statement, Ms Kariuki said the ministry and the Nairobi County Public Health Department seized all the meat in the affected outlets, closed the outlets and destroyed the meat products.

The traders have also been taken to court.

The crackdown follows an exposé by NTV that revealed how supermarkets use to the preservative in their meat sections to avoid spoilage and losses.