Record Uhuru, Raila statements, officer probing CCTV case told – VIDEO

Milimani Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul has ordered the investigating officer in the case against two Sarova Stanley contractors who have been charged with leaking videos of President Uhuru, Raila Odinga touring Nairobi CBD to record statements from the two leaders.

Patrick Rading Ambogo, a security supervisor, and Janet Magoma Ayonga, a CCTV controller contracted by Sarova Stanley, were on June 17 charged with unauthorised interception of computer data under Section 17 (1) of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act after a video capturing the head of State and Odinga surfaced online.

The footage was obtained from June 2, 2020, CCTV recordings captured by Sarova Stanley surveillance cameras, which showed President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga inspecting a deserted Kenyatta Avenue at 8:20pm.

The suspects were employed by Fidelity Guards and Robinson Security who are New Stanley Hotel’s Hotel’s property security guards and CCTV operators, respectively.

The accused individuals who are out on bail and represented by lawyers Danstan Omari and Apollo Mboya requested the court to order the investigating officer, David Tenei, to record statements from President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga as their statements would be critical in the case against them.

“We had requested the prosecution to furnish us with statements filed by President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, who are alleged to have been caught on tape touring the CBD at night, but the prosecution is yet to heed our request,” said Omari.

Lawyer Omari further requested the prosecution team to supply the defence with original footage of the June 2, 2020, CCTV recording.

Milimani Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul granted Omari’s request and directed Chief Inspector Tenei to get a statement from President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga and submit to the court in one week.

Both parties will appear before the Magistrate Zainab on July 9, 2020. The charge, on conviction, carries a fine of Sh10 million or a jail term of not more than five years or both.