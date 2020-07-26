Record 960 new coronavirus cases

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at Nakuru provincial hospital in Nakuru town during daily National briefing on COVID-19 status on July 16, 2020. PHOTO/CHEBOITE KIGEN

Kenya on Sunday recorded a record 960 Covid-19 infections. The latest cases push the national tally to 17,603.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the new infections were detected from 8,261 samples tested in the past 24-hours.

“Out of the positive cases, Kenyans are 952 while 8 are foreigners,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

At the same time 169 patients have recovered. Out of this, 83 are from various hospitals and 86 are from home-based care bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,743.

“Sadly we have lost two patients to the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 280,” Kagwe said.

Out of the new cases, Nairobi has the highest number with 510 new infections followed by Kajiado (102), Kiambu (100), Machakos (58), Mombasa (48), Busia (21), Garrissa (17), Uasin Gishu (15), Kisumu (14), Nakuru (12) and Narok (10).