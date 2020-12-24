Rastafarian advocate joins crowded race for city governor

Mathenge Mukundi when he was admitted to the Bar, becoming the first advocate of the Rastafarian faith. PHOTO | COURTESY

Rastafarian advocate Mathenge Mukundi has declared his interest in becoming the next Nairobi governor following the impeachment of Mike Sonko last week.

Mukundi now joins several other politicians and technocrats who have expressed interest in the vacant seat that is being occupied temporarily by Speaker Benson Mutura.

Speaking to Nairobi News, he said he will vie as an independent candidate in the February 18 by-election.

The 24-year-old further intimated he wanted to represent the majority of Nairobian who are young and have been left out of the decision-making processes.

“I want to represent the youth who are the large majority in Nairobi. They have been left out of the decision-making processes, and I am the right person for the job. I consulted my colleagues and friends before making this decision, and I am convinced that I have a fair chance of becoming the next Governor of Nairobi,” he told Nairobi News.

Mukundi promises to reduce the hefty licensing fees for small businesses, if he gets elected.

“If elected, one of my major plans is to reduce the hefty licensing fees for small businesses. I also intend to have a kitty that will support the youth in getting some crucial documents like good conduct certificates. I also promise to serve the people of Nairobi diligently – they will never lack basic things like water, electricity, and medical services because of negligence from the County. Our work is to serve them and that is what we will do,” said Mukundi.

Mukundi gained prominence in July when photos of him being admitted to the bar with his head wrapped in a Rastafarian turban instead of the barrister wig trended on social media.

He who graduated with a Degree in Law from the Kenyatta University before joining the Kenya School of Law, and starting his own law firm after graduating.

“Life after school has been challenging, but I give thanks to the Most High for the blessings – I started my own law firm and I have some cases that I am already dealing with as well as listing and selling property on behalf of my clients,” he added.

The Nairobi by-election is expected to be held on February 18 after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission issued a gazette notice this week.

Others who have since expressed interest in the governor seat include former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, 2013 presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) national secretariat co-chairman Dennis Waweru, Businesswoman Agnes Kagure and former Nairobi City Council Clerk Philip Kisia.

This comes as Mr Sonko is in court seeking to have the mini poll suspended as he challenges the legitimacy of the decision by the Senate to rubberstamp the move by MCAs to impeach him.