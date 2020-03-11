Rare white giraffes died in conservancy 4 months ago – KWS

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has launched investigations into the death of the two white giraffes in Ishaqbini Conservancy in Garissa County.

According to KWS head of communication Ngugi Gecaga, the conservancy informed them of the missing giraffe and calf after failing to see them for a period of time.

Officers from KWS have seen the bones that are believed to be those of the two giraffes. Mr Gecaga says they are looking to establish the facts about the incident.

“We are investigating reports of the deaths of a white Girrafe and a calf in Ishaqbini Conservancy in Garissa County. Our teams on the ground have seen bones believed to be those of the two giraffes. The bones are estimated to be four months old,” Mr Gecaga said.

He added: “The management of the conservancy informed us of the missing giraffe and calf after failing to see them for a period of time. We wish to inform the public that we work closely with all community-managed conservancies in protecting wildlife. Our personnel on (the) ground are jointly working with community rangers and the conservancy management to establish the facts about the incident.”

According to reports, the two giraffes are said to have been killed by poachers. The carcasses found by the rangers from the conservancy were in a skeletal state, meaning they could have died a long time ago.

The conservancy’s manager Mohammed Ahmednoor made the announcement on Tuesday saying that the death of the two giraffes was confirmed by rangers and community members.