Rare bird flies 7,000km from Finland to Bondo

A rare migratory bird landed in Kenya after covering a distance of 6,948 kilometers from Europe.

The migratory bird known as Osprey was spotted in West Imbo Location, Usalu Village, Bondo Sub County in Siaya County.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the bird was spotted by a local resident Walter Oloo, who reported to the KWS team in Siaya, on January 20, 2020.

The bird was caught in a fishing net and appeared to have struggled to release itself. It also has bruises on the legs but appears healthy despite losing some weight and being dehydrated.

The bird was delivered to the KWS Veterinary Department on Thursday and will be stabilized by administering IV fluids, provided with a proper diet then monitored for a few days before being released back to the wild.

The bird’s origin was established from a refereeing ring on its leg that indicates it was ringed in Finland (Museum Zool, Helsinki Finland, M-68528).

Osprey (Pandion haliaetus), also called sea hawk, river hawk, and fish hawk is a diurnal, fish-eating bird of prey with a cosmopolitan range. It is a large raptor, reaching more than 60 cm (24 in) in length and 180 cm (71 in) across the wings.