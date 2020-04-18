Rape suspect breaks out of police custody through cell toilet

Police in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a man who escaped from prison on Friday.

Mr Dennis Wekesa, who is accused of rape, is said to have sneaked from Parklands Police Station after he dug a hole from the cell’s toilet and escaped.

A police report seen by Nairobi News revealed that Mr Wekesa managed to escape through a public toilet that is outside the station.

“It was reported by James Kituzi the cell sentry to the duty IP Mary Nderitu that one Dennis Wekesa a prisoner who was being held at the station cells for the offence rape had escaped,” the report filed under OB number 04/16/04/2020 read in part.

The police said that a search is underway and the officer who was on duty that day is facing disciplinary action.

Mr Wekesa escaped from the station as investigations into a rape case where he is the main suspect was being conducted.

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said that the police were following possible leads that will see the suspect arrested.

“We are following up the matter and we shall ensure that he is nabbed. He can run but he won’t hide,” Mr Ndolo said.