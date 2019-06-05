Raila visits Bomet Governor Laboso at London hospital – PHOTOS





ODM leader Raila Odinga together with Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu have visited Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso at a London hospital.

Dr Laboso is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

She left for the UK on May 29, the same day her office confirmed months of public speculation that she has been unwell.

“In London, accompanied by Kenya High Commissioner to the UK, Manoah Esipisu, visited Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who is recovering at a local hospital. They wished the Governor a quick recovery,” Mr Odinga was quoted.

It was the first time pictures of Dr Laboso in hospital were shared publicly.

Before departing for London, Dr Laboso had been missing from her office and the public limelight for more than three weeks, fueling speculation of her ailment.

She has previously sought medical care in the UK, United States and India.

Last Wednesday afternoon, her office said she has handed over duties to her deputy as she travels to seek treatment abroad. The cause of ailment was however not disclosed.

“During her four weeks absence, the Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok will hold brief for her. Dr Barchok will be assisted by County Secretary Mrs Evalyne Rono and Chief of Staff Mrs Jayne Sigilai,” said a brief statement from the county’s Director of Communications Mr Ezra Kirui.

Dr Laboso’s administration sought to allay fears that the county’s operations would be affected by her absence.

“The Governor assures Bomet residents and stakeholders that the running of government functions and activities will continue as normal with no interruption,” said Mr Kirui in the statement.

Dr Laboso skipped the annual general meeting for the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) branch Bomet on May 11.

She had last been seen in public on May 3 when she launched the 150km new roads county project in Sotik.