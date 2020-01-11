Raila: Matiang’i will ensure Miguna is allowed in – VIDEO

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has come out and stated that Lawyer Miguna Miguna is welcome into the country.

Speaking during a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) delegates meeting in Kisii County, Mr Odinga described the outspoken lawyer as a ‘very small person’ who no one feared.

“Nobody has issues with Mr Miguna Miguna, he will be back so that he can make the noise he is making abroad here,” Mr Odinga said.

“Do you think I fear Mr Miguna? Do you think President Uhuru Kenyatta fears Miguna? No-one fears him in fact it is me who gave him a job,” Mr Odinga claimed, adding that a wild dog even bites its owner.

Mr Odinga said that the lawyer was welcome to the pro-BBI team.

SORT THEM OUT

The ODM leader said that nobody had barred Mr Miguna from coming to Kenya and that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i will deal with the challenges and sort them out. Dr Matiang’i attended the event.

Mr Miguna was deported from the country in March 2018 and at the time, he was a senior opposition figure who enjoyed close ties with Mr Odinga.

The Kenyan Government then stated that Mr Miguna, who holds a Canadian nationality, was not Kenyan.

Mr Miguna was first deported from Kenya in February after he took part in a mock inauguration of Mr Odinga, who was sworn in as the people’s president.

At the time, he disputed President Kenyatta’s victory in the 2017 General Elections.