Raila Junior: Music producers let down Ethic on ‘Tarimbo’

Kenyan music producers need to take up responsibility for the bad content being released by young artiste in the local music industry.

This is according to Raila Junior who made the remarks on Saturday following an outrage by the online community, after the release of Ethic’s new song called “Tarimbo”.

The song should not even has seen the light of day if the producers and other people working closely working with the music group were serious enough to check the song.

Junior admitted to having liked the group for their creativity and unique sound that is original and fresh, however with their latest song he says Ethic seem to be trying hard to outdo themselves causing them to cross the line.

“In the song the most controversial lyrics are those off the hook sang by reckless “me humwaga Bila ata persmission” suggestive of ejaculating inside a female without consent has a heavy connotation of rape, this also paired with the groups artist SWAT being shown seated in a lounge with a balaclava may or may not also been seen to construe a burglar in someone’s premises with ladies dancing all around.

After listening to the song a couple of times myself as a producer, it’s hard to see how the controversial lyrics passed through all the artists and developers working on the project without being checked,” said Raila Junior.

OUTDOING THEMSELVES

He added: “For those unaware in the past I have praised Ethic for their creativity and unique sound that’s original and fresh, however I feel in trying to outdo themselves while chasing ratings they may have overstepped the bold line of what is ethically correct, I won’t be dancing to this song nor will I play it and that’s my personal choice.

Having personally known the band and their manager I shall be reaching out to them on a personal level to help guide and counsel the impressionable young men. I will seek to guide rather than condemn them as I feel they hold the key to reaching what may be an already marginalized and isolated part of society of young urban inner city youth.”

Ethic Entertainment made up of four young men namely, Swat, Rekles, Zilladropa, and Seska are not new to controversy after coming into the limelight with their hit song “Lamba Lolo” released in 2018.

The phrase ‘Lamba Lolo’ was popularized by Hessy Wa Kayole, a shadowy undercover crime buster who often profiles and give dire warning to wanted criminals on social media.

When he used it, it simply meant “You will die”. However, it was corrupted into a slang for fellatio.