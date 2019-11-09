Raila Junior bashed over clap back on DP Ruto

Raila Junior did not expect the bashing he got from Netizen after ridiculing Deputy President William Ruto over Kibra by-election outcome.

The youngest son of ODM leader Raila Odinga clapped back at the deputy president following his congratulatory message to Imran Okoth who won the Kibra by election on Thursday.

Using the hashtag #BedroomSecured, Junior quoted Ruto’s tweet and said “Notice of Tenure, Kwa ground ni different, kula ndimu zako pole pole, TIBIM!!! #BedroomSecured ,”

Notice of Tenure, Kwa ground ni different, kula ndimu zako pole pole, TIBIM!!! #BedroomSecured @WilliamsRuto https://t.co/K9j6B2auHB — Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) November 8, 2019

And here is what Netizen thought about Junior and his remarks:

Huyu ako na kiherehere as if watoto wa Ruto wanaendanga ku comment kwa vitu za babake.. — kelvin (@kelvinmasakhwi) November 8, 2019

Had you lost, Kibra would be burning right now! Take this opportunity to learn a few things about conceding from the other side. — 👽 Truly Mkenya (@alienkos) November 8, 2019

The problem with you @Railajunior is you yap alot over the keyboard but can't even convince 2 voters!!

See yourself — Mr.Chumo_2 (@MrChumo_2) November 8, 2019

Respect your elders and keep away from their business..It's never that serious.. — stephen kambi (@KambiStephen) November 8, 2019

Kijana respect is earned, you should be the last person to comment anything about kibra. Name anything meaningful done during your dad tenure. — Frankie G (@FrankieG20) November 8, 2019