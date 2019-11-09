Join our WhatsApp Channel
Raila Junior bashed over clap back on DP Ruto

By Keshi Ndirangu November 9th, 2019 1 min read

Raila Junior did not expect the bashing he got from Netizen after ridiculing Deputy President William Ruto over Kibra by-election outcome.

The youngest son of ODM leader Raila Odinga clapped back at the deputy president following his congratulatory message to Imran Okoth who won the Kibra by election on Thursday.

Using the hashtag #BedroomSecured, Junior quoted Ruto’s tweet and said “Notice of Tenure, Kwa ground ni different, kula ndimu zako pole pole, TIBIM!!! #BedroomSecured ,”

And here is what Netizen thought about Junior and his remarks:

