Raila explains viral photo with Murathe, Atwoli and PK

ODM leader Raila Odinga (third left) in the company of political leaders who attended a luncheon at the at the home of Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli Kajiado county. PHOTO | COURTESY

Raila Odinga has played down his visit to the home of trade unionist Francis Atwoli at the weekend.

Rather, the opposition leader says he accepted a personal invite by Atwoli for a nyama choma lunch date, only to find other prominent politicians in attendance.

“Atwoli is my brother in law. When I visit Atwoli not much should be read out of it. I have been away for a long time and he invited me to go and just have some nyama choma in his residence, and I went, I didn’t know that there were going to be other people who were invited. It was a coincidence. The reading is too much in this,” explained Odinga.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, a close Odinga confidant, former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth and vocal Jubilee Party’s vice-chair David Murathe were also in attendance at Atwoli’s lavish home, which has been known to be a venue where high-level political deals are brokered.

Odinga also says he expects the country to hold a referendum in December.

“Initially, we were thinking that we would be able to do a referendum by July/August, but this has not been possible and that is why we are saying we hope (the coronavirus) will peak by September and October, then we can prepare to do a referendum at the end of November or December,” he said.

“Tanzania is going to do an election in October, the USA will go to the polls in November. We hope to pick lessons from them on the way forward. We will not do something to jeopardize the health of our people.”