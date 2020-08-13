Raila answers DP Ruto on ‘Deep State’





Opposition leader Raila Odinga has waded into the ‘system’ and ‘deep state’ debate, explaining he is not aware of its existence.

He spoke on Thursday at his first news conference since he was taken ill.

“I do not hold a position in the current government. When someone talks about the Deep State, which one is it. We do not know about the Deep State,” he said.

“Kenya is led by the President whose name you know and his deputy whose name you also know. So if you are talking about the ‘deep State’, who is there? It’s the president and his deputy.”

Odinga, who was speaking at the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Orange House headquarters, added that his party had learnt “so much” from the previous election defeats in 2007, 2013 and 2017.

“From our experiences as ODM, we have learnt a lot; we know where we are coming from and where we want to go,” he said.

Odinga’s comments come two days after Deputy President William Ruto laments that the “Deep State” and “System” plans to rig him out when he contests for the presidency in 2022.

The DP was responding to remarks by EALA MP -and Raila’s elder brother- Oburu Oginga who recently implied that Dr Ruto would be blocked by the System.

The System or the deep state is another word for the state machinery which ideally decides who becomes president and who doesn’t.

“Why have we not gone to State House when we have won the presidency before? It’s because there is something we have been missing. That thing is called System. And now we are with Uhuru Kenyatta who is holding the system,” bragged Oburu.