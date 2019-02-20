Radio presenter’s young son dies under strange circumstances





Radio Lake Victoria presenter, Betty Opondo, is mourning the death of her son who died on Wednesday morning under mysterious circumstances.

In a Facebook post, the renowned radio presenter said that her son died while watching cartoon with a remote in his hand.

Ms Opondo who worked at Radio Jambo said that her son was ill some time last December, but recovered and returned to school.

The presenter however didn’t disclose the age of her deceased son.

“Am trying to get a better picture of you Tevin… am too weak to go through my pictures asleep or dead??… am I dreaming? U were only sick for 2 weeks in December, recovered n went back to school,” she posted.

CONDOLENCES

“My baby unafanya nini mortuary, your phone is off… Uko mteja, who switched it off? God’s will? Noooo, niambieni kitu ingine!!!! How! How!” the distraught mother further wrote.

Some of her fans expressed their sympathies and condoled with her for the bereavement.

“So painful and sad… May God give you peace and strength to endure the pain,” Muthoni Ngundi wrote.

“Am so moved Betty but you just have to be strong in the Lord. Am praying with you my dear,” Odudo Godfrey commented.

“Painful to lose a child. A very handsome son. Let him RIP,” said Tom Nyamache.