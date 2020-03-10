Rachel Ruto disowns online scam using her name to defraud the public

Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Rachel Ruto has distanced herself from a social media page using her name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Mrs Ruto has termed the said Facebook account under the name Rachel Ruto as a fake account.

In the guise of welfare promotion project, the page claims to assist members of the public, specifically those above the age of 24 start businesses by offering them openings into a variety of opportunities.

They include sale of second hand clothes, Proboxes, pickups and motorbikes.

But while reacting on Twitter Mrs Ruto branded the page and propositions as fake.

The fake Facebook account has since been deleted and it is unclear how many people fell for the scam.

In one of the conversation between the alleged impostor, a certain user by the name Sharon Mukami contacted the administrator giving her details and requested a Toyota Hiace.

To appear credible, the applicant was quizzed on how they intend to use the vehicle, and if one is able to maintain it.

After she gave her details on what she will do, she was asked to pay a Sh6,800 fee to facilitate the transfer of logbooks.

FAKE ACCOUNT

“If interested, contact Lawi Kipng’eno who is the project manager,” the administrator told her.

Early last year, one Michael Mito Atito was arrested and arraigned in court for opening a fake social media account using Rachel Ruto’s name and photo.

The said suspect opened a Facebook account in which he claimed that he was supporting the less fortunate in the society by giving out free lorries.

According to court documents, the suspect, together with others who had not been arraigned in court, he had also asked unsuspecting members of the public for money to register the said vehicles in their names.