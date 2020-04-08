Quarantined Kenyans who have turned to partying warned of harsh consequences

Kenyans on quarantine may just be forced to continue staying in those facilities for longer, Government Spokesperson, Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna, has hinted.

Speaking in a local radio station on Wednesday Oguna revealed that some Kenyans have turned quarantine facilities into revelers’ joints.

He cautioned those on quarantine against ignoring social distancing measures set by the government, explaining that they were in more risk of being infected.

“Kenyans in quarantine are still mingling, they are even engaging in parting sprees. They more they intermingle amongst themselves, the longer they will continue staying in those facilities since you do not know who is infected with corona virus,” Oguna said.

He further clarified the difference between quarantine and isolation facilities revealing why some quarantined Kenyans have been forced to be held for longer despite having completed the 14-day mandatory period.

“Quarantine facilities comprise of people suspected to have been infected with corona virus but are yet to be tested for confirmation. Most of them are contacts of the infected patients who have already tested positive,” he explained.

“Each time a person tests positive in those facilities, those inside will be forced to stay for 14 more days under observation in order to ensure they are safe before releasing them to the public,” he said.

TESTED POSITIVE

On the other hand, Oguna explained, isolation centers are for patients who have already tested positive for Covid-19.

He urged quarantined persons to observe social distancing pointing out that they were more prone to infection.

“If the public outside is being directed to avoid crowded places and intermingling, how much more are people in quarantine expected to maintain social distancing measures?” he posed.

His remarks come barely three days after Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe slapped 14 more days on Kenyans and foreigners quarantined at Kenya School of Government, who were sneaking to go partying in nearby clubs.

He also refuted claims that government figures announced during daily updates did not reflect the true reality of Covid-19 in the country, dismissing such remarks as baseless.

“The government is not hiding anything regarding the number of infections and deaths from coronavirus. Those making such allegations, how will the government benefit from releasing false statistics? The figures given reflect the actual reality,” he said.