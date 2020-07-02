Pwani Oil distances itself from Anita Nderu’s gay-themed cook-off

Pwani Oil Kenya has disassociated itself from an online cooking show hosted by former Capital FM presenter Anita Nderu, which has caused a stir on social media due to its explicit content.

A snippet of the show titled “The Overdressed Cook” shared by Ms Nderu on Instagram, captures her and two other guests cooking while talking about sex.

Displayed on the kitchen counter is Fresh Fri cooking oil which is a product of Pwani Oil.

“THE OVERDRESSED COOK: THE PRIDE MONTH PROMO ONE Warning⚠️ 18+ this episode of the #OVERDRESSEDCOOK drops later today on my IGTV then YouTube and is probably one of my most fun episodes. I am very pro LGBTQ and this episode has so many WHAT! Moments,” wrote Anita Nderu.

“I saw this promo and was like surely team, these were the bits you chose?😂 Anyway it was the PJ’s #ProPride edition with the most fantastic and dramatic humans @i_am_romeothebossy & @victor_maish and very unlike PJ’s looks❤️ We were so extra! I looooooooove it!” she added.

Pwani Oil, however, saying that they have not engaged Ms Nderu for any advertising of their product on her X-rated show.

“Fresh Fri would like to state that we have not engaged Anita Nderu for product placement or any other advertising of any kind. However, we would like to thank her for being a Fresh Fri consumer. Fresh Fri is keen on delivering quality products that promote #HealthyLiving,” tweeted @PwaniLifeKe.