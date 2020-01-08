Pupil commits suicide after being forced to repeat class

A pupil at a school in Mombasa on Wednesday committed suicide after allegedly being forced to repeat Class Six.

The victim, Rehema Kura, 14, was a pupil at Amani Primary School in Mikindani, Jomvu, Mombasa.

Her lifeless body was discovered on Tuesday dangling from the roof of their house in Kwa Ng’ombe area.

“I was at my business place when she came and said she was not feeling well. I asked to go home and rest only for me to be told later that she had hanged herself,” said her mother Sada Nganda as she wept.

The deceased’s elder sister Kadzo Kura, who had gone home to pick some stuff, found the body.

COMPLAINING

“I stumbled upon the body as I opened the door to our room. I cut the piece of cloth to help her but she was dead,” said Ms Kura who added that her sister had not been a happy person since she was told to repeat.

Kadzo, who was close to her sister, said Rehema had been complaining that a teacher in her school had told her that she would repeat classes.

“She did not want to repeat. She had complained to me on several occasions since she got her marks. Our mother even promised her that she would be transferred to another school later on,” said Kadzo.

“We had been given a target which Rehema did not meet and that’s why she had not been coming to school. There are others who have already repeated,” said a minor at the school.

Jomvu Sub County Deputy Police Commander Jason Odhiambo confirmed reports that Rehema committed suicide after being asked to repeat the class. He promised investigations.

“The government is clear on this issue. No child should be forced to repeat a class. We are following this with the school,” Mr Odhiambo said.

Amani Primary School headmaster Ali Abdallah, when reached for comment, said he was busy and could not talk at that time.

“Let me call you back. I am currently busy,” said Mr Abdallah who promised to call back, but did not do so by the time this report was going to press.