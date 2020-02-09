Public viewing of Moi’s remains elicit varied reactions

The move by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to publicly display former president Daniel arap Moi’s remains at Parliament buildings has attracted varied reactions.

In a cultural, symbolic and political stance, Mzee Moi’s remains have been lying in state at Parliament since Saturday morning and will remain there until Monday evening so as to allow Kenyans from all walks of life to pay their last respects.

The move resembles a decision made by Moi’s government to have President Kenyatta’s father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s body lie in state at State House when he passed on in 1978.

“Until now, I have always thought all bodies were presented for viewing only in coffins,” posted Dennis Otim, a Ugandan.

“Lessons learnt. (In life) we come with nothing and leave with nothing,” another user opined.

“The Kenyan culture is strange,” wrote Vincent Omoding.

“Different nations, different cultures. Other religions burn (read cremate) bodies. We have to respect this culture,” said Kennedy Mufungo, a Zambian.

There will be an inter-denominational service in honour of Mzee Moi on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium and a state burial at his Kabarak home on Wednesday.