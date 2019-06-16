Join our WhatsApp Channel
Public outcry forces Sonko to repair eyesore CBD lane – PHOTOS

By Hilary Kimuyu June 16th, 2019 1 min read

The Nairobi County Government has been forced to repair one of the busiest lanes within the city’s Central Business District following public outcry.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said that City Hall has set aside Sh1.5 billion to rehabilitate Moi Lane off Tom Mboya Street and other dilapidated streets within the CBD.

Before its rehabilitation, Moi Lane was rendered impassible following a burst sewage systems and a pile of garbage.

Pedestrians cross a water-logged and garbage filled Moi before the commencement of rehabilitation works by the Nairobi County Government. PHOTOS | HILARY KIMUYU
“We are also rehabilitating other lanes in the CBD to ensure we have quality roads. I’m calling upon Nairobi residents to continue informing us on the state of roads in their localities. In the next financial year we are expecting an uplift of major roads in Nairobi after my administration disburses Sh1.5b to KURA to partner with Nairobi County in rehabilitating our roads,” Sonko said on his social media pages.

Sonko also said that once finished Moi Lane will have sewer lines and drainage systems.

Nairobi County Government construction workers at work on Moi Lane. PHOTOS | HILARY KIMUYU
