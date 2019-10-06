Public outcry forces Kenya Railways to lift ban of food and drinks on SGR train

Kenya Railways has temporarily suspended the directive prohibiting passengers from carrying foodstuff and beverages into the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) stations and Madaraka Express trains.

On Wednesday Kenya Railways announced that it had prohibited passengers from bringing food and drinks on board its trains operating between Nairobi and Mombasa. It warned they would confiscate the items at the security checkpoints.

But now Kenya Railways says it has reversed the decision following public outcry.

“Following customer feedback on the notice prohibiting entry of beverages and foodstuff into the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) termini and stations, Kenya Railways wishes to reassure our customers that we have instituted negotiations with our service providers,” the company said in a statement

As the company negotiates with its service providers, passengers can carry foodstuff and drinks but alcoholic drinks are still prohibited on the trains.

PROHIBITED

“In lieu of this, KR wishes to inform our esteemed customers that a decision has been taken to suspend the directive until further notice to allow for conclusion of negotiations,” the company said.

“Please, note that the decision only applies to entry of foodstuff. Alcoholic drinks are still strictly prohibited into the termini and stations.”

The Wednesday announcement was heavily criticized by a section of Kenyans who termed it as not well thought out.