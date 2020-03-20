PS under self-quarantine after jetting in from US

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb. Macharia Kamau is undertaking a 14-day self-quarantine over coronavirus fears after returning from the United States.

Through his Twitter page on Thursday, Kamau said he was forced to self-isolate after an official trip to New York.

“Following return from New York City on official business and the presidential directive on self-quarantine I have restricted my movements,” wrote Kamau.

He said that he has been working from home in the past four days, which has been made easier by technology and good internet connection in Kenya.

“Today is day 5 of 14. We should all do the right thing on self-quarantine, monitoring, and social distancing,” he added.

According to the PS, self-quarantine is interesting.

“Made me appreciate our amazing technology in Kenya. We can use WhatsApp, Wechat, Tencent tech, Zoom, and Microsoft teams, etc. on our phones away from the office, remain connected and enjoy our great weather,” the PS said.

Early this week, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned travellers from coronavirus-hit countries for 30 days as part of the measures to control the spread of the illness.

Mr Kenyatta, however, said Kenyans and foreigners with residence permits will be allowed in but must self-isolate for 14 days.

As it stands, Kenya has confirmed seven cases of the disease, all involving individuals who returned from abroad.