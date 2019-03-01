Fate or coincidence? PS dropped for the second time within a year

State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Principal Secretary Ms Fatuma Hirsi addressing guests during the launch of the Nelson Mandela 100 years Commemorative Stamp at the Intercontinental Hotel on October 9, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

In June last year, when President Uhuru Kenyatta reshuffled his cabinet, several names were missing with the president promising to fill their positions at a later date.

One name that was conspicuously missing was of then Tourism Ministry Principal Secretary, Fatuma Hirsi.

Hirsi’s anxiety was however short-lived. The president later named a new line up in which she was appointed the Broadcasting and Technology PS.

CABINET RESHUFFLE

On Friday it was déjà vu for Hirsi as the president effected a mini cabinet reshuffle in which her name was missing – she had been dropped yet again, this time probably for good.

“In accordance with Article 155 of the Constitution, the appointment of Fatuma Hirsi, as Principal Secretary, has been vacated,” read the Executive Order number 3 of 2019.

Last year, in a letter dated May 30, Hirsi was informed that her contract was not renewed following President Kenyatta’s election for a second and final term.

APPOINTMENT

“Your employment contract has been terminated forthwith. You will be paid your salary up to June 30, which will be your last working day,” Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua told her.

The outgoing PS was first appointed to the position in November 2015 during President Kenyatta’s first term.

She was then working with the United Nation in Geneva Sweden before landing the cabinet post.