Prof Mugenda is KCA University’s new Chancellor

Former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof Olive Mugenda has been appointed as the new KCA University Chancellor.

Prof Mugenda will replace Prof Arthur Eshiwani whose term as the varsity’s chancellor ended on December 31, 2019.

The incoming Chancellor will be unveiled on Friday at the KCA University main campus in Ruaraka in Nairobi by the board of trustees of the university which was chattered in 2013.

“With profound leadership of Prof Olive Mugenda, the university looks forward to fully exploit its potential in areas of academic and research,” Communication Officer Isaiah Were said in a statement.

Prof Mugenda is a professor of family and consumer sciences from Iowa University in USA and a recipient of several awards.

She has an expansive experience in higher education management having been a long serving Vice Chancellor of Kenyatta University – Kenya’s second largest university – for more than 10 years.

Currently, the KCA University has a student population of slightly more than 15, 000 – both self and state sponsored.